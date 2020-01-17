Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 446-8826
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce C. Robinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce C. Robinson Obituary
Joyce C. Robinson, 91, a native of Ponchatoula, La. and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. to the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Chackbay, followed by burial in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Donald Robinson and wife Christine, Larry Robinson, Thomas Robinson and Bruce Robinson and wife Jenny; daughters Linda Richard and husband Daniel and Mary Haddad and husband John; brothers Hubert Clement, Mercy Clement, Frank Clement, Benny Clement, Steve Clement and Huey Clement; sister Nell Lefort; grandchildren Brent Robinson, Shelly Robinson, Jessica Richard, Danny Richard, Celeste Richard, Jordan Haddad, Jason Haddad, Olivia Walker, Nathan Robinson, Jill Robinson and Amy Robinson; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmore Robinson; parents, Frank and Marie Clement; brothers Richard Clement and George Clement; and sister Jeanette Brunet.

She was a member of the Ladies Altar Society and a parishioner of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Chackbay.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National .

Thibodaux Funeral Home of Thibodaux is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thibodaux Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -