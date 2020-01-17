|
|
Joyce C. Robinson, 91, a native of Ponchatoula, La. and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. to the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Chackbay, followed by burial in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Donald Robinson and wife Christine, Larry Robinson, Thomas Robinson and Bruce Robinson and wife Jenny; daughters Linda Richard and husband Daniel and Mary Haddad and husband John; brothers Hubert Clement, Mercy Clement, Frank Clement, Benny Clement, Steve Clement and Huey Clement; sister Nell Lefort; grandchildren Brent Robinson, Shelly Robinson, Jessica Richard, Danny Richard, Celeste Richard, Jordan Haddad, Jason Haddad, Olivia Walker, Nathan Robinson, Jill Robinson and Amy Robinson; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmore Robinson; parents, Frank and Marie Clement; brothers Richard Clement and George Clement; and sister Jeanette Brunet.
She was a member of the Ladies Altar Society and a parishioner of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Chackbay.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National .
Thibodaux Funeral Home of Thibodaux is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020