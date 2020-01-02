Houma Today Obituaries
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
For more information about
Joyce Fazzio
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
Liturgy
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Fazzio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Claire Fazzio


1929 - 2019
Joyce Claire Fazzio Obituary
Joyce Claire Fazzio, 90, a native of Houma, died in the loving care of her niece, Lisa Hebert, on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to attend visitation on Saturday, Jan. 4, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., followed by Liturgy of the Word at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2.

Joyce was born on April 24, 1929 to Edna Marcel Fazio and Carlo John Fazio, both of Houma. Joyce is survived by her sisters, Vita Poiencot, Patricia Breaux, and Maxine Poiencot; and her brother Thomas Fazzio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister Marie Louise Roy; and her brother Carlo Fazzio Jr.

She will be remembered as a surrogate mother to her siblings and a loving "Nanny" to her many nieces and nephews, especially Hunta and Taylor Hoob with whom she was very close.

Joyce worked for many years at First National Bank of Houma and volunteered at St. Gregory's School and Terrebonne General Hospital. In her later years, her days were filled with prayer. She prayed for everyone she knew, whether saying the rosary for a niece to pass a school test or for the recovery of a sick friend.

In lieu of flowers, donations were made in Joyce's memory to her favorite charity, of Memphis, Tenn.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
