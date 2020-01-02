|
Joyce Curole Griffin, 69 a native and resident of Cut Off, passed away with her loving family at her side on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until funeral time on Friday, Jan. 3, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m., with burial in the church cemetery.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jerry J. Griffin; son, Kai (Amy) Griffin; Chantel G. (Lawrence) Bitter; and grandchildren, Aubrey (Jeramie) Rushing, Annabelle Griffin, Gabriel Griffin, and Eily Griffin.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willis Curole and Lucy Sanamo Curole.
Joyce was an avid baker. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Arrangements by Samart-Mothe Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020