Joyce Daigle ThibodeauxNapoleonville - Joyce Daigle Thibodeaux, a native and resident of Napoleonville, Louisiana gained her angel wings on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the age of 78.Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Landry's Funeral Home in Napoleonville from 11:30 am until 1:45 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anne Catholic Church at 2:00 pm. Entombment will take place on the grounds of St. Anne's Cemetery.She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Lloyd Thibodeaux; children, Carmen Dugas (Bryan), Mona Talbot (Edward), and Glenn Thibodeaux (Ann); grandchildren, Tahlia Hidalgo (Cory), Stephanie "Honey" Gautreau, Claire Talbot, Benjamin Talbot (Lauren), Dexter Dugas, Gabrielle Dugas, Caroline Tabor (Tyler), and Emily Thibodeaux; great-grandchildren, Cade Hue, Kobe Gautreau, Brylee Talbot, and Adley Talbot; brother, Charles Daigle (Marie); brother-in-law, Donald LeJeune; sister-in-law, Sarah Daigle; and numerous nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her daughter, Ava Gautreau; granddaughter, Laura Lee Talbot; great-grandson, Ethan Gautreau; parents. Ursin and Evelyn Daigle; twin sister and best friend, Loyce LeJeune; and brother, James "Jimmy" Daigle.She will be remembered for her heart of gold, her love for Assumption Mustang Sports, and playing cards with her friends. She enjoyed spending time with her loved ones at the camp on Lake Verret. She had care and compassion towards her family, friends, and even for a stranger, and would always put others before her own needs. She will be dearly missed by all her loved ones.The family would like to thank Dr. Keith Landry and his staff for their dedication and care of their mother.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made towards the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in Joyce's name and memory.