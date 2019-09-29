Home

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
4682 Louisiana 1
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-7226
Joyce F. Uzee Obituary
Joyce F. Uzee, 80, a native and resident of Raceland, La. passed away on Friday Sept. 27, 2019.

A graveside service will be celebrated Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Nativity Catholic Cemetery.

Joyce is survived by her husband of 61 years, Dickey Paul Uzee, children, Leo (Kay) Uzee, Kip (Stephanie) Uzee, Robbie (Connie) Uzee; six grandchildren, Zachary, Jeremy, Meghan, Michelle, (Trae) Brennan and Colin Uzee; sister, Louise Landeche; sisters-in-law, Mary U. Foret and Ann L. Uzee.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Nurcie and Una Foret Foret; daughter, Angela T. Uzee; brother, Antoine (Tony) Foret; brothers-in-law, Dr. Melvin Uzee and George Landeche.

Joyce retired from Lafourche Parish School Board after 25+ years.

Joyce's favorite past time was reading.

Samart-Mothe entrusted with funeral arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
