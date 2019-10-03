|
Joyce F. Uzee, 80, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
A graveside service will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at St. Mary's Nativity Catholic Cemetery.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 61 years Dickey Paul Uzee, children: Leo (Kay) Uzee, Kip (Stephanie) Uzee and Robbie (Connie) Uzee; six grandchildren, Zachary, Jeremy, Meghan, Michelle, (Trae) Brennan and Colin Uzee; sister, Louise Landeche; and sisters-in-law, Mary U. Foret and Ann L. Uzee.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Nurcie and Una Foret Foret; daughter, Angela T. Uzee; brother, Antoine (Tony) Foret; and brothers-in-law, Dr. Melvin Uzee and George Landeche.
Joyce retired from Lafourche Parish School Board after 25-plus years.
Joyce's favorite pasttime was reading.
Samart-Mothe is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019