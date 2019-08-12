Home

E.J. Fielding Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2260 W. 21st Avenue
Covington, LA 70433
(985) 892-9222
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
E.J. Fielding Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2260 W. 21st Avenue
Covington, LA 70433
Joyce Gaudet Bella Obituary
Entrepreneur, devoted wife and loving mother, Joyce Gaudet Bella passed away peacefully in the afternoon of Aug. 9, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Leon Gaudet and Anne Simoneaux Gaudet of New Orleans: her brother, Leonce Gaudet of Metairie and sister, Audrey Gaudet Hart of Metairie; along with her beloved husband, Ciro Paul Bella of Berwick, La.

She graduated from the Academy of the Holy Angels and Moler Beauty College in New Orleans. She owned Ciro's Hairstyling Salon and the Kit-N-Kaboodle Boutique in Morgan City.

Joyce is survived by her two children, Kevin L. Bella of Houma and Lauren Bella Moore (Gary) of Baton Rouge; three grandchildren, Jacob P. Bella, Carolanne Bella Moore and Garrett D. Moore; and great-grandson Jackson Bella.

She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Grace Gaudet of Metairie, brother-in-law Vincent "V.J." Bella of Baton Rouge and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Joyce's outgoing personality and friendly nature complimented her natural beauty and made her a very special person to everyone who knew her throughout her lifetime.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Memorial Service at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W. 21st Ave. in Covington, with visitation from 2 p.m. until service time.

Arrangements by E.J. Fielding Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
