|
|
Joyce Griffin Gaspard, 81, a native of Golden Meadow and a resident of Galliano, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Galliano. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday with burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery, Galliano.
She is survived by her son, Hilary Gaspard (Carla); grandchildren, Justin Gaspard (Fasia) and Hannah LeBlanc (Wes); great grandchildren, Elliot, Rhett and Ataleigh Gaspard; brother, Ulysses Guidry and sisters, Susie Eymard and Glorine Pitre.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hilton Gaspard; parents, Gustave and Ophelia Guidry; brothers, Gustave J., Percy, Dudley and James Guidry and sisters, Gloria Ayo, Virgie Hymel, Pearline Dietrich, Nancy Kiffe and Claudia Gaspard.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020