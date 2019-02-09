|
Joyce Kraemer Haydel, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at the age of 90.
A visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until funeral time on Tuesday, February 12, at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Raymond "Jake" Haydel; children, Doug Haydel and wife, Lisa, Glenn Haydel and wife, Debbie, and Sheri H. Eschete and husband, Tommy; grandchildren, Daryl Haydel, Eric Haydel, Lacey Percle, Jamie Granier, Jenny Morvant, Shelly Becnel, Drew Eschete, and Jace Haydel; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Didier and Ruby Savoie Kraemer.
The family would like to thank the staff of St. Catherine's Hospice and Audubon Health and Rehab.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2019