|
|
Joyce Usey Legendre, 92, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. Born on Nov. 1, 1927, she was a native of Schriever and resident of Thibodaux.
A graveside service will be scheduled at a later date.
Joyce is survived by her son, Gene Legendre and wife Therese; daughters, Loretta Elliott and husband David, Imogene Chauvin and husband Mark, Leila Legendre and Ruth Thornhill; grandchildren, Ricky, Mickey and Lonny Legendre, Kim L. Boudreaux, Bart Elliott, Jessica C. Dunham, Jason Chauvin, Brooke Champagne and Blake Thornhill; siblings, Emily Crump, Gladys Russo and Marion Matthews; step-siblings, Mona Usey, Gary Usey and Harry Usey Jr.; and former husband, Edward Legendre.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Ruth Usey; siblings, Larry Usey and Eloyce Davis; and step-sibling, Shirley Tenney.
Joyce retired from Nicholls State University, where she worked as a dormitory house supervisor. She cared for numerous foster children and family members.
She enjoyed Cajun cooking, crocheting and gardening.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joyce's honor to Nicholls State University's Bridge to Independence.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019