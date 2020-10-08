1/1
Joyce Lirette
Joyce Lirette
Houma - Joyce Duplantis Lirette, 95, a native and resident of Houma passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020.
Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home on Sunday, October 11th from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and will resume at St. Bernadette Catholic Church on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in St. Francis II Cemetery.
Mrs. Joyce is survived by her sons, Maurice Joseph (Peggy) Lirette, Jr. and Gregory James (Barbara) Lirette; grandchildren, Kelly Toups, Brad Lirette, Angie Lefevre, Leslie Giles and Corey Lirette and great-grandchildren, Kelby, Karlie, Emma, Cooper and Kai.
Mrs. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Joseph Lirette, Sr.; parents, Armand and Mildred Duplantis; son, Armand John Lirette; brothers, Jeffery Duplantis and Howard Duplantis.
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Falgout Funeral Home
OCT
12
Visitation
09:00 AM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
OCT
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
