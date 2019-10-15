|
|
Joyce Lirette Fanguy, 80, a native and resident of Chauvin, passed away in the presence of her family on Oct. 11, 2019.
Celebration of Life will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, at Friendswood Church of God in Houma.
She is survived by her husband, Elrin "Hutch" Fanguy Sr.; children, Elrin "Peanut" Fanguy Jr., Lee Fanguy Sr. (Penny), Myra Pellegrin (Lee), and Elrena Martinez (Jody); 16 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Lois Domangue.
She was preceded in death by her daughter in law, Karleen Fanguy; parents, Jeffery Sr. and Orena Lirette; and brothers, Roland Lirette and Jeffery Lirette Jr.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Bayou Home Care and Haydel Memorial Hospice for their care and support.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019