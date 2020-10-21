Joyce Mae Seymore Rollins

Joyce Mae Seymore Rollins, 79, a native of Terrebonne Parish (Gibson, LA) and a resident of Gardenia, CA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 9:00 a.m. until funeral, time at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 4928 N. Bayou Black Drive, Gibson, LA with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Lloyd Rollins, Jr. (Rosalyn); daughters, Mechelle and LaShanda Rollins; seven grandchildren; brother, Eugene Seymore; sisters, Geraldine S. Patterson and Elaine S Vavasseur (Leon); and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence, Sr. and Mable Calloway Seymore; brothers, Milton, Shelton, Lawrence, Jr., Curtis and Micheal Seymore; and sister, Dorothy S. Nash.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



