Joyce Marie Dufrene, 84, a native of Clovely Farms, La., and resident of Larose, passed away on March 28, 2020, with her family at her side.
A private burial service will be held at Holy Roasry Cemetery.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 63 years, Sherman P. Dufrene; sons, Kevin (Sylvia) Dufrene, Shannon (Jamie) Dufrene; son-in-law, Keith Matherne; brother, Stanley Dufrene; sister, Joann D. Tastea; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Alzia and Annie Allemand Dufrene; daughter, Michele D. Matherne; brother, Edward Dufrene; and sisters, Lucille D. Matherne, Loise D. Vedros and Emelda D. Coleston.
Services by Falgout Funeral Home Galliano.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020