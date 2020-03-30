Home

POWERED BY

Services
Falgout Funeral Home
17330 West Main Street
Galliano, LA 70354
(985) 632-6112
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Dufrene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Marie Dufrene

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Marie Dufrene Obituary
Joyce Marie Dufrene, 84, a native of Clovely Farms, La., and resident of Larose, passed away on March 28, 2020, with her family at her side.

A private burial service will be held at Holy Roasry Cemetery.

Joyce is survived by her husband of 63 years, Sherman P. Dufrene; sons, Kevin (Sylvia) Dufrene, Shannon (Jamie) Dufrene; son-in-law, Keith Matherne; brother, Stanley Dufrene; sister, Joann D. Tastea; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Alzia and Annie Allemand Dufrene; daughter, Michele D. Matherne; brother, Edward Dufrene; and sisters, Lucille D. Matherne, Loise D. Vedros and Emelda D. Coleston.

Services by Falgout Funeral Home Galliano.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -