Joyce Marie Giglio Obituary
Joyce Marie Giglio, 97, of Thibodaux, passed away on March 2, 2020.

A private service will be held.

She is survived by her daughters, Pat Schmidt and husband Karl, and Pamela Gros and Diane Giglio; son, Robert Giglio; sister, Grace Hebert; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent Giglio; two brothers; and nine sisters.

Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
