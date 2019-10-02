Home

Joyce Marie Hebert

Joyce Marie Hebert Obituary
Joyce Marie Hebert, 78, a native and resident of Larose, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until service time on Friday, Oct. 4, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Larose. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Joyce is survived by her children, Patti H. Melancon (Terry), Randy Hebert (Linda); seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, John and Lloyd Trosclair; and sister, Lois Smith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy A. Hebert; daughter, Penny Griffin; grandson, Cody Guidry; parents, Philbert and Ida Trosclair; brothers, Abel, Mervin, Fleming Sr., Freddy, Irvin and Philbert III; and sisters, Lydia Allemand, Emily Cheramie, Shirley Bonvillian, Pearl Bourgeois.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
