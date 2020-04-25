Home

Miller-Jones Mortuary
1501 W. Florida Ave
Hemet, CA 92543
(951) 658-3161
Joyce Marie Pierce Johnson


1948 - 2020
Joyce Marie Pierce Johnson Obituary
Joyce Marie Pierce Johnson, 71, a native and resident of Houma, passed away April 15, 2020, in Hemet, Calif., due to complications from Covid 19. Born on April 18, 1948, Joyce enjoyed traveling, spending time with her children, and was an excellent cook. She was cremated on April 22, 2020, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

She is survived by three daughters, Monique Washington (Howard) of Dacula, Ga., Trisha Brownlee (Willie), and Kristie Johnson, both of Houma; two sons, Terrence Johnson (Cynthia) Hemet, CA., and Frank Johnson Jr. (fiancée, Charleta Lyons); and special children, Gregory and Ivy Wallace all of Houma; 31 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Jerry and Maggie Pierce Arceneaux; her paternal grandparents, Andrew and Sedonia Pierce; her maternal grandparents, Randolph and Katherine Brown-Jones; brothers, Clarence, Nolan, Charles, Freddie Williams and Bruce Pierce; sister, Shirley Wolfe; son, Corey Johnson; grandson, Tristian Johnson; and great-granddaughter, Rykia S. Johnson.

Cremation arrangements by Miller- Jones Mortuary and Crematory in Hemet, Calif.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -