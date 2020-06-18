Joyce Marie Verdin Calhoun, 78, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Bourg, passed away peacefully at 1:03 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020.
A public viewing will be conducted from 1 p.m. until funeral time at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 230 South Hollywood Road in Houma. Per CDC/local regulations face masks must be worn in building at all times. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Darrel Keith Sims; brother, Cleveland Verdine (Beverly); sister, Augustine J.V. Carson (John); and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene S. Calhoun; parents, Columbus and Dorothy Harris Verdin; brother, Percy J. Verdin; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Celia T. Verdin; and maternal grandparents, Fred and Nonnie S. Harris.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
A public viewing will be conducted from 1 p.m. until funeral time at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 230 South Hollywood Road in Houma. Per CDC/local regulations face masks must be worn in building at all times. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Darrel Keith Sims; brother, Cleveland Verdine (Beverly); sister, Augustine J.V. Carson (John); and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene S. Calhoun; parents, Columbus and Dorothy Harris Verdin; brother, Percy J. Verdin; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Celia T. Verdin; and maternal grandparents, Fred and Nonnie S. Harris.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.