Joyce Marie Verdin Calhoun
Joyce Marie Verdin Calhoun, 78, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Bourg, passed away peacefully at 1:03 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 1 p.m. until funeral time at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 230 South Hollywood Road in Houma. Per CDC/local regulations face masks must be worn in building at all times. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Darrel Keith Sims; brother, Cleveland Verdine (Beverly); sister, Augustine J.V. Carson (John); and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene S. Calhoun; parents, Columbus and Dorothy Harris Verdin; brother, Percy J. Verdin; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Celia T. Verdin; and maternal grandparents, Fred and Nonnie S. Harris.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
