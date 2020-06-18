Joyce Marie Verdin Calhoun, 78, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Bourg, passed away peacefully at 1:03 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020.



A public viewing will be conducted from 1 p.m. until funeral time at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 230 South Hollywood Road in Houma. Per CDC/local regulations face masks must be worn in building at all times. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.



She is survived by her son, Darrel Keith Sims; brother, Cleveland Verdine (Beverly); sister, Augustine J.V. Carson (John); and numerous other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene S. Calhoun; parents, Columbus and Dorothy Harris Verdin; brother, Percy J. Verdin; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Celia T. Verdin; and maternal grandparents, Fred and Nonnie S. Harris.



Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



