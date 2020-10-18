1/1
Joyce Norman Svoboda Bordlee
1929 - 2020
Houma - On Wednesday, October 14, 2020, Joyce Norman Svoboda Bordlee passed from this life into the glories of Heaven.
She was born on November 1, 1929, to David and Isabelle Norman and was raised in Houma, Louisiana. She followed her dream of attending Sophie Newcome College and graduated with honors, as well as being invited to join Mensa.
While at Newcome, she met Bill Svoboda of Tulane. They married and had 4 children. Bill passed away and she later married Salvadore Bordlee, to whom she has been married for 37 years.
Joyce was very beautiful on both the inside and the outside and those that knew her would agree that she was extremely kind, loving, generous, talented, and lots of fun. She also was a gourmet cook, avid reader, artist, and lover of flowers and animals (especially Snoopy and Suri). Until the very end, Joyce was always ready with tender hearted positive and encouraging words for everyone.
Above all, she was an extremely devout Christian who passionately loved all her family.
Joyce was preceded in death by her two sons, Michael Svoboda and Billy Svoboda, as well as her parents.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Salvadore "Sal" Bordlee; her daughters, Sherry Bulger (Jim) and Carey Bundt (Bill); her stepchildren, Michelle Bordlee Williamson (Norris) and Brian Bordlee (Patricia Page); her grandchildren, Billy Bolin (Shawna), Christopher Bolin, John Bolin (Ashley), Andrew Bundt (Lindsey), Wendy Collins (Anderson), and Michael Walker (Beth); her step grandchildren, Whitney Williamson, Elizabeth Williamson, Leah Bordlee, Tessa Selby (Ben); her 12 beloved great grandchildren; and her brother, David Norman, Jr.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to caregivers, Rose Foss and Jamie Duhon. They would also like to thank Katherine Miley with St. Joseph Hospice for her loving care.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd, Pass Christian, with a visitation from 1:00 PM until the service.
An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com

Published in Houma Today from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
OCT
21
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
(228) 586-0510
1 entry
October 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
