Joyce Petit Fontaine of Mandeville and long-time resident of Houma, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at the age of 87.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lenhard James Fontaine; and her parents, Sampson Joseph Petit and Lillian DeFelice Petit.
She is survived by her loving children, Allyce Fontaine Juenke and her husband Michael Juenke of Spring, Texas, Lenhard James Fontaine Jr. and his wife Chantel Smith Fontaine of Houma, and Lillie Marie Fontaine and her wife Sandra Hickmann of Twin Falls, Idaho.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Nathan Juenke and his husband Joe Adame of Houston, Texas, Lauren Juenke Waters and her husband Blake Waters of Spring, Texas, and Felicia, Olivia and Steven Fontaine of Houma; her great-granddaughter Caroline Waters of Spring, Texas; and her sister, Lillie Petit Gallagher of Baton Rouge.
Joyce was a loving a devoted wife and mother. She worked for many years as a registered nurse. After moving to Mandeville, she enjoyed volunteer work for over 20 years at Lakeview Regional Medical Center. Cooking, gardening and entertaining were her favorite hobbies. Joyce cherished
spending time with her family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 312 Lafitte St., Mandeville, LA 70448 on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at noon with visitation at the church on Tuesday beginning at 10 a.m.
Interment will follow in St. Joseph Abbey Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Mrs. Fontaine to be made to St. Joseph Abbey.
E.J. Fielding Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
