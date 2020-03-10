|
Joyce Tucker Smith, 93, a native of Ovett, MS and a resident of Houma, died on March 9, 2020.
Visitation will be at Falgout Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, March 13, and from 8 a.m. until service time at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 14. Burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Kim Smith, Eva Smith, and Joy Amy Smith; 14 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Smith Sr.; sons, Noel Smith II, Don Smith Jr., Flex Smith, and Kip Smith; parents, Wyatt and Mable Tucker; siblings, Arthur Tucker, Daniel Tucker, Ray Tucker, Janette Sparks, Jessie White, and Jewel Robinson; and grandchildren, Jim and Donnie Smith.
Her performance at Terrebonne General as a nurse's aide for over 30 years was immeasurable for countless people in our community.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020