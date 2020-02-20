|
|
Joyce Williams, 66, a native of Napoleonville and a resident of Thibodaux, departed this life on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.
Visitation from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville and from 8 a.m. to religious services at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. Paul Baptist Church in Napoleonville. Burial in the church cemetery.
Joyce is survived by her son, Travon Lewis; daughters, Sonya Williams and Shalon Poindexter (Ricky); brothers, James Walker, Willie Troy Walker, Darryl Walker and Roland Spells; sisters, Lille Walker, Terry Walker, Barbara Walker and Betty Payton; two grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Williams; parents, Zenobia and Hosea Walker Sr.; two brothers; and two sisters.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020