Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
St. Paul Baptist Church
Napoleonville, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Paul Baptist Church
Napoleonville, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Williams Obituary
Joyce Williams, 66, a native of Napoleonville and a resident of Thibodaux, departed this life on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.

Visitation from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville and from 8 a.m. to religious services at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. Paul Baptist Church in Napoleonville. Burial in the church cemetery.

Joyce is survived by her son, Travon Lewis; daughters, Sonya Williams and Shalon Poindexter (Ricky); brothers, James Walker, Willie Troy Walker, Darryl Walker and Roland Spells; sisters, Lille Walker, Terry Walker, Barbara Walker and Betty Payton; two grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Williams; parents, Zenobia and Hosea Walker Sr.; two brothers; and two sisters.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -