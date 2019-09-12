|
Joycelun Ann Leonard, 27, a native of Houma resident of Terrebonne Parish passed away on Sept. 11, 2019.
A visitation will be held in honor on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave., Gray, from 3 p.m. until the religious service at 6 p.m. Graveside services will take place at a later date.
She is survived by her father, Norman Leonard; sisters, Amanda Breaux and Sadina Leonard; niece, Abigail Boudwin; nephew, Brandon Breaux; and two godchildren, Colby Breaux and Dustin Boudwin Jr.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Melissa Marie Breaux Leonard; grandparents, Norman J. Leonard and Adrina B. Leonard, and Sergeant J. Breaux and Joyce B. Breaux; aunt, Janice B. Lockwood; and nanny, Lori Naquin
Cystic Fibrosis was why Joycelun was a fighter. She chose to look at life through eyes no one understood. She always was the life of the party making sure everyone laughed. Even though she chose not to have children; she loved her bully breed of dogs. Cystic Fibrosis and Camp Pelican helped mold her into the amazing person we knew and loved. She received a double lung transplant on June 9, 2015. Through perseverance and hope she beat the odds against her. We would like to thank Ochsner Hospital for all they have done these past four years. Also, a special thanks to her TSU team, Dr. Rampolla, her pediatrician Dr. Kiernan, and Father Tony with Camp Pelican.
She was a loving daughter, sister, nanny, aunt and friend. Everyone loved her and she touched so many lives. She will be sadly missed.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019