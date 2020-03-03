|
|
Joycelyn Ann Lincoln Means went to be with the Lord, surrounded by her family on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the age of 78.
Beloved wife of the late Samuel J. Means; mother of Deena M. Cossich (Philip, Jr.), Michael J. Means (Brenda), and Catherine R. Logue; daughter of the late Rose Mistich Lincoln and George Lincoln; sister of Carolyn Fremin, the late Nona L. Boudreaux, and the late George L. Lincoln; grandmother of Christina Cossich deYoung (Michael), Philip F. Cossich III, (Sarah), Melissa C. Myers (William), Tiffany M. Cossich, Brannon S. Crowe, Brett M. Means (Kim), and Brock C. Means; and great-grandmother of Michael deYoung Jr., Alexander deYoung, Mary Doris Cossich, Philip F. Cossich, IV, William Myers, Jr., Aubrey M. Crowe, Olivia G. Crowe, Brantley S. Crowe, Ella K. Means, Estelle K. Means and Cooper M. Means.
She was a Senior Bank Teller and Officer at Delta Bank in Port Sulphur for 20 years and a lifelong resident of Plaquemines Parish.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Belle Chasse, on Thursday, March 5, at 11am. Visitation will be held at the Church on Thursday morning from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020