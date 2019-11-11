|
|
Joycelyn Lirette Hebert, 71, of Houma, passed away on Nov. 9, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov 15, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. Funeral service to begin at 1 p.m. followed by burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Jesse (Brenda), Ann (Dave), Lisa , Margaret (Jason), and James; grandchildren, Tara, Kenny, Courtney (Braxton), Jeric, Chelsea, James, Skylar, Crystal, Abigail, and Heaven; great-grandchildren, Machiah, Ace, and Aiden; and siblings, Carolyn Morris (Gary), Mary Dupre (Mike), Terry Lirette (Kathy), Burton Lirette (Kathleen), Sheldon Lirette, Jescynthia Gros (Gary), Jerry Lirette, and Jackie Haynes (Kirk).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Hebert; parents, Nelson and Ouida Lirette; and brother, Buddy Lirette.
Arrangements by Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019