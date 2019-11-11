Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joycelyn Hebert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joycelyn Lirette Hebert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joycelyn Lirette Hebert Obituary
Joycelyn Lirette Hebert, 71, of Houma, passed away on Nov. 9, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov 15, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. Funeral service to begin at 1 p.m. followed by burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Jesse (Brenda), Ann (Dave), Lisa , Margaret (Jason), and James; grandchildren, Tara, Kenny, Courtney (Braxton), Jeric, Chelsea, James, Skylar, Crystal, Abigail, and Heaven; great-grandchildren, Machiah, Ace, and Aiden; and siblings, Carolyn Morris (Gary), Mary Dupre (Mike), Terry Lirette (Kathy), Burton Lirette (Kathleen), Sheldon Lirette, Jescynthia Gros (Gary), Jerry Lirette, and Jackie Haynes (Kirk).

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Hebert; parents, Nelson and Ouida Lirette; and brother, Buddy Lirette.

Arrangements by Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joycelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -