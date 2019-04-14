|
Juan Angel Barahona Sr., 76, a native of Honduras and resident of Houma, La., passed away on April 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
A visitation will be held in his honor on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park in Gray, La., from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. at St. Bernadette Soubirous Catholic Church, Houma, LA from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. The burial will be held in private at a later date.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Suyapa Barahona; and sons, Juan Barahona Jr. and wife, Annie and Gabe Barahona and fiance', Ashlee Champagne; loving granddaughter, Maggie Maria Barahona; and beloved pup, Andy Barahona.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He retired from Oil States in 2011. The Barahona family would like to thank Terrebonne General Medical Center, physicians and staff, especially Dr. Craig Wade, Dr. Alain Chestnut, Dr. Adam Arceneaux and Dr. Gregory Maidoh for all their support and care. Special Thanks to Fresenius Kidany Care, Mrs. Donna Ross and staff.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019