Juana L. Jones, 39, a resident of Thibodaux, departed this life on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Private funeral service for immediate family will be held on Saturday, March 28 at Moses Baptist Church. Burial in the church cemetery.
She leaves to cherish her memories her beloved parents, Denesta Tillman and Osben Jones III; son Jaquante Jones; daughters Zaleyah and Tnevaeh Jones; sisters Janeia, Jasmaine and Errolynn Tillman Lashanta Morgan, Anna, Maya and Ashley Jones, and Chantey Johnson; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Jaleah Tillman; grandparents, Delores Tillman, Leroy Henderson and Osben Jones Jr.; and uncle, KarlMichael Jones.
Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
