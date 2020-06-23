Juanita Ann LeCompte Thibodaux, 54, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on June 18, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Thursday, June 25, 2020, with service to begin at 6 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.
She is survived by her husband, Henry Thibodaux III; daughters, Heather Guidry (Jordan), Amber Ledet (Randy), and Rosie Thibodaux; grandchildren, Jax Michael Adams and one on the way; father, Ronnie LeCompte; brothers, Bryan LeCompte and Jammie LeCompte (Stephanie); sister, Melinda Wilson (James); six nephews; five nieces; three great-nephews; and four great-nieces.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Patsy LeCompte; paternal grandparents, B.J. and Irene LeCompte; maternal grandparents, Myrtle Jones, Sam Hayes, and Guy Walsworth; and sister-in-law, Renee LeCompte.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.