Juanita Ann LeCompte Thibodaux, 54, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on June 18, 2020.



Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Thursday, June 25, 2020, with service to begin at 6 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.



She is survived by her husband, Henry Thibodaux III; daughters, Heather Guidry (Jordan), Amber Ledet (Randy), and Rosie Thibodaux; grandchildren, Jax Michael Adams and one on the way; father, Ronnie LeCompte; brothers, Bryan LeCompte and Jammie LeCompte (Stephanie); sister, Melinda Wilson (James); six nephews; five nieces; three great-nephews; and four great-nieces.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Patsy LeCompte; paternal grandparents, B.J. and Irene LeCompte; maternal grandparents, Myrtle Jones, Sam Hayes, and Guy Walsworth; and sister-in-law, Renee LeCompte.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.



