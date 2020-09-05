Juanita Blanchard Authement, 63, a native and resident of Chauvin, passed away on Aug. 29, 2020.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 8, from 12 noon until 2 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Funeral mass will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Church beginning at 3 p.m.



Juanita is survived by her children, Shannon Authement, Michael Authement (Courtney), and Kandace Authement (Andy Griffin); grandchildren, Natalie Authement, Christian Authement, Alexis Adams, Madison Authement, Connor Authement, Trent Price, Kaylee Authement, Brennan Authement, Kynzie Authement, and Bennett Pitre; step-grandchildren, Brant Griffin, Brady Griffin, and Brynn Griffin; brothers, Gerald Blanchard (Yvette), C.J. Blanchard (Martha), and Charlie Broussard; and sister, Iris Peeples (Johnny).



She was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney Authement; parents, Virgis Sr. and Eunice Blanchard; brothers, Virgis Blanchard Jr. and Raymond Blanchard; and sister, Virgie-lee Dutton.



Juanita enjoyed fishing, cooking and loved spending time with her grandchildren.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.



