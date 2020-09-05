1/1
Juanita Blanchard Authement
Juanita Blanchard Authement, 63, a native and resident of Chauvin, passed away on Aug. 29, 2020.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 8, from 12 noon until 2 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Funeral mass will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Church beginning at 3 p.m.

Juanita is survived by her children, Shannon Authement, Michael Authement (Courtney), and Kandace Authement (Andy Griffin); grandchildren, Natalie Authement, Christian Authement, Alexis Adams, Madison Authement, Connor Authement, Trent Price, Kaylee Authement, Brennan Authement, Kynzie Authement, and Bennett Pitre; step-grandchildren, Brant Griffin, Brady Griffin, and Brynn Griffin; brothers, Gerald Blanchard (Yvette), C.J. Blanchard (Martha), and Charlie Broussard; and sister, Iris Peeples (Johnny).

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney Authement; parents, Virgis Sr. and Eunice Blanchard; brothers, Virgis Blanchard Jr. and Raymond Blanchard; and sister, Virgie-lee Dutton.

Juanita enjoyed fishing, cooking and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 5 to Sep. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

