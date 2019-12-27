|
Juanita Mary Billiot Pellegrin, 67, passed away at 2:31p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. She was a native and resident of Houma, La.
Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Houma, La., on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, from 9 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin following visitation at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.
Juanita is survived by her children, Merlin Pellegrin Jr., Pamela Pellegrin, Gillis Pellegrin; siblings, Paul C. Billiot, Pricilla Bivens, Theresa Billiot, Cathrine Billiot, Frank J. Billiot and Jeannette Billiot.
Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, Merlin Pellegrin Sr.; parents, Joseph F. Billiot and Rita Madora Dion Billiot; and grandson, Luke Barnes.
Juanita was a loving wife and mother to her family; whom she loved most dearly. She had a caring and nurturing heart and lived for her family, providing for them in any way she possibly could. She was an incredible mother. Her memory will live on through her friends and children. Juanita will never be forgotten, but always loved by her family and friends.
Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Juanita Pellegrin.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019