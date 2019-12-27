Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
For more information about
Juanita Pellegrin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Houma, LA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Houma, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Pellegrin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Mary (Billiot) Pellegrin


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juanita Mary (Billiot) Pellegrin Obituary
Juanita Mary Billiot Pellegrin, 67, passed away at 2:31p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. She was a native and resident of Houma, La.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Houma, La., on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, from 9 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin following visitation at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.

Juanita is survived by her children, Merlin Pellegrin Jr., Pamela Pellegrin, Gillis Pellegrin; siblings, Paul C. Billiot, Pricilla Bivens, Theresa Billiot, Cathrine Billiot, Frank J. Billiot and Jeannette Billiot.

Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, Merlin Pellegrin Sr.; parents, Joseph F. Billiot and Rita Madora Dion Billiot; and grandson, Luke Barnes.

Juanita was a loving wife and mother to her family; whom she loved most dearly. She had a caring and nurturing heart and lived for her family, providing for them in any way she possibly could. She was an incredible mother. Her memory will live on through her friends and children. Juanita will never be forgotten, but always loved by her family and friends.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Juanita Pellegrin.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now