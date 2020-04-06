Home

Juanita Mitchell Douglas

Juanita Mitchell Douglas Obituary
Juanita Mitchell Douglas, 68, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 8:47 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

She is survived by her sons, Kenyada and Brandon Douglas; daughter, Sharonda Douglas; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Morris Scott and Murray Mitchell; sister, Ramona Navy; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Donald Charles Douglas; parents, Cornelius Mitchell Sr. and Viola Scott; brothers, Charlie Williams, Cornelius Jr., Willie, Herbert, Eugene and Ervin Mitchell; and sisters, Viola Mitchell and Catherine Fusilier.

No public services will be conducted. She will be interred in New Rising Sun Baptist Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
