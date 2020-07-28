Juanita Schultz McNamara passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Covington, Louisiana. She was born on October 18, 1930, in Hammond, Louisiana to the late Leslie and Marion Schultz.



Juanita was the beloved wife of John M. McNamara for 67 years. They called each other, "the love of my life". She was the loving mother of Sharon McNamara Horne (Bill), David McNamara (Sandy), and Richard McNamara (Felipe). Juanita was the proud grandmother of Jeff Bentivegna (Ashlee), Chris Bentivegna, Lynn Burton (Neal), Bill Horne (Laura), Thomas Horne (Rachel), Aaron McNamara (Janie), Greg McNamara (Alexis), Laura Macias (James), Ryan McNamara, Kylie McNamara, and Andrew McNamara. She had 13 great-grandchildren.



Juanita was born in Hammond, and grew up on a small family dairy farm in the town of Loranger, LA, where she attended grammar school. After graduating from Ponchatoula High School, Juanita earned an undergraduate degree in English education from Southeastern Louisiana University. She began work as a teacher shortly before marrying John McNamara, her husband for the next 67 years.



Juanita was a devoted wife and the mother of three children, Sharon, David, and Richard. While raising a family, she furthered her education at Nicholls State University, obtaining a master's degree plus 30 in education. She spent more than 20 years working as a high school guidance counselor in Terrebonne Parish Public Schools in Houma. The Methodist Church was an important part of her life and Juanita and John were active members of their church choir and worked with church youth groups. She served on the administrative board of the First United Methodist Church in Houma, and actively participated in various committees and women's organizations. After retiring, the couple moved to Slidell, LA. They enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S., Europe, and the South Pacific.



Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, the family is having a private ceremony at First United Methodist Church in Covington, with interment following in the Greenlawn Gardens Mausoleum in Hammond.



