Juanita Vergin Brown
Juanita Vergin Brown, 77, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 3:09 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 230 South Hollywood Road in Houma. Per CDC/local regulations face masks required in building at all times. Burial will follow in the Southdown Cemetery.

Juanita is survived by her husband, Jesse Brown, Sr.; son, Patrick Vergin; daughters, Irma Galmore and Theledia Trosclair (Michael); stepchildren, Jesse Brown Jr., Faye Wesley (Charles), Stephanie Johnson (Frank), and Sherita Granger (Anthony); devoted caretaker/granddaughter, Kawyki Richards; brother, Junius Vergin (Winifred); sister-in-law, Gustavia Vergin; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James, Jr. and Elloise Williams Vergin; brothers, James III., Irvin and David Vergin; and sisters, Ora Mae and Eloise Vergin.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
