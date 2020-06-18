Juanita Vergin Brown, 77, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 3:09 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020.



A public viewing will be conducted from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 230 South Hollywood Road in Houma. Per CDC/local regulations face masks required in building at all times. Burial will follow in the Southdown Cemetery.



Juanita is survived by her husband, Jesse Brown, Sr.; son, Patrick Vergin; daughters, Irma Galmore and Theledia Trosclair (Michael); stepchildren, Jesse Brown Jr., Faye Wesley (Charles), Stephanie Johnson (Frank), and Sherita Granger (Anthony); devoted caretaker/granddaughter, Kawyki Richards; brother, Junius Vergin (Winifred); sister-in-law, Gustavia Vergin; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, James, Jr. and Elloise Williams Vergin; brothers, James III., Irvin and David Vergin; and sisters, Ora Mae and Eloise Vergin.



Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



