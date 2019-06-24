|
Judica Collins Savoie, 85, a native of Galliano and a resident of Larose, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Larose. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Horace Savoie; daughters, Paulette Culotta, Deirdre Thibodaux (Jimmy), Susan Ledet (Ronald), and Shelly Re'aux (Alvin); 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-grandchild on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Philozate Jr. and Theresa Collins.
Judica was a member of the Ladies Altar Society, Holy Name Society and Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary. She was manager of Larose and Cut Off Senior Citizens Center.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 24 to June 25, 2019