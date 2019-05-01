Houma Today Obituaries
|
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
More Obituaries for Judith Ledet Chauvin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Ann Ledet Chauvin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Judith Ann Ledet Chauvin Obituary
Judith "Judy" Ann Ledet Chauvin, age 70, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, April 27, 2019. She was a native of Houma and a resident of Luling.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 9 a.m. until a Liturgy of the Word Service at 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, at Chauvin Funeral Home. Burial will be held in Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery.

Judy is survived by her sons, Nicholas J. Chauvin, Joseph M. Chauvin and Christopher D. Chauvin; brothers, Dale Michael Ledet and wife, Cindy, and Mark A. Ledet and wife, Mary; sisters, Connie L. Laster and husband, Bobby, Mary L. Fanguy, and Donna C. Ledet; brother-in-law, Daniel Jackson; sisters-in-law, Joanne Cenac and Betty Chauvin; grandsons, Caleb G. Levy and Luke A. Chauvin; great-granddaughter, Kingsley; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Judy was preceded in death by her husband of 23 years, Danny Michael Chauvin; parents, Nicholas Adam and Marie Josephine Babin Ledet; brothers-in-law, Steve Fanguy, Ronnie Chauvin and Charles Cenac; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Jackson.

Judy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed watching movies, listening to music, and spending time with family and friends. She had a vibrant personality that touched the lives of many and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 1 to May 2, 2019
