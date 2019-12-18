|
Judith "Judy" Benoit, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at the age of 73.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at The West Thibodaux By-Pass Church of Christ on 2205 La. 3185 in Thibodaux. A private burial will be scheduled at a later time.
Judith is survived by her brothers, Edgar Benoit (Debbie), Ransdell Benoit, Jerome Benoit (Dian) and Mitchell Benoit (Melodia); sisters, June Benoit (Chuck) and Pamela Gomillion (Larry); and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Marguerite Benoit.
Judith was a retired school teacher in Dallas, Texas. She was an active member of her church and was devoted to her faith. Her favorite pastime was watching football.
The family would like to thank her caregivers for their care and compassion. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The West Thibodaux By-Pass Church of Christ in her name.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019