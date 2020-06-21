Judith Latta Stevenson
Judith Latta Stevenson, age 75, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She was a native and resident of Houma.

Judith is survived by her daughter, Michelle Begnaud and husband, Jamie; and grandson Kaden Begnaud; son, Mark Stevenson and wife, Stacie; and grandchildren, William and Macie Stevenson; former spouse, Robert 'Ken' Stevenson; brother, Merton Latta Jr. and wife, Donna; and sister, Mary Allyson 'Sunny' Latta and wife, Laurie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ada Derouen Latta and Merton Latta Sr.; sister, Joyce Orso; and grandson, Jaxson Begnaud.

Judith, known to most as Judy, had a fiery spirit and was not afraid to share her opinion. She was protective of those she loved and a dear friend to many. She loved a cookout, gardening, being crafty with paint and perusing a good craft show. She lived a full life, traveling and living in many countries around the globe. After years of beating the odds, and overcoming obstacles that would intimidate most, she is finally resting in peace. She is now completely healed and reunited with friends and family she has lost throughout her years.

A graveside service and memorial will be planned at a later date, please reach out to the family for more information.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
