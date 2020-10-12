Judith M. Haight
Judith "Judy" Patricia McClellan Haight, 79, passed away on October 7th, 2020 at Audubon Health and Rehabilitation Center in Thibodaux LA.
Judy was born on July 9, 1941 to Stewart and Daisy McClellan. A native of Ponchatoula LA, she attained her undergraduate degree at Southeastern Louisiana College (now SLU). Judy showed an early gift for teaching and taught elementary school in Louisiana and Virginia. She was a faithful member and sang in the choir of the First United Methodist Church of Ponchatoula and of FUMC Baton Rouge.
She is survived by her daughter Ann Elizabeth Haight, son Edward "Ned" Stewart Haight, daughter-in-law Maria Braud, younger sister Patsy McClellan, aunt Joyce Paul Perrin, and former husband Edward Charles Haight. She is preceded in death by her twin sister Joan McClellan Hardy, her uncle Orien Perrin, and her parents Walter Stewart McClellan and Daisy O'Date Perrin McClellan.
Those mourning Judy's passing will find peace in recalling her her caring spirit, her love of family, her favorite music, her talent for cooking and her love of animals. The family would like to thank Celeste Benoit and all of the dedicated staff at Audubon for the loving kindness and care given to Judy.
Due to pandemic and hurricane concerns, memorial plans are deferred. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Louisiana chapter of National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMILouisiana.org
) and to the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.
