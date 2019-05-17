Home

Judith Marcel "Pruney" Scott

Judith Marcel "Pruney" Scott Obituary
Judith "Pruney" Marcel Scott, 72, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2019. She was a homemaker and member of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and "Maw." She will be missed greatly by her family and many friends.

Judith is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Floyd J. "Blue" Scott; son, Chad Michael Scott and wife, Carla; daughter, Shanna S. and husband, Dana Paul Ledet; brother, Harry Marcel and wife, Willie; four grandchildren, Kami Scott, Kaci Scott, Kara Ledet and Kimi Ledet; three great-grandchildren, Hilari Theriot, Zailor Gros, and Octavia Gros; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Judith was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Bernice Blanchard Marcel; sons, Todd Joseph and Troy Anthony Scott; and brother, Larry Marcel.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, May 20 at Falgout Funeral Home of Houma and will resume from 8 a.m. until the 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Bayou Black. Celebration of Mass for Christian Burial.

Interment will follow in the Bayou Black Cemetery.

Falgout Funeral Home of Houma in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 17 to May 20, 2019
