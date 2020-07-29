Judith Mary Michel Melancon, 80, passed away surrounded by her loving family at 1:34 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020. She was a native and resident of Houma.



Family and friends are invited visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Thursday, July 30, from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian burial will begin at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral on Thursday, July 30, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow mass in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.



Judy is survived by her sons, Donald Melancon Jr. and wife,Gwen Olivier Melancon, Jeffery and wife, Amanda Eschete Melancon, and Damien Melancon and wife, Alicia Boudreaux Melancon; daughters, Justine Melancon and companion, David Ford, and Monica Core and husband, Gavin; brothers, H. J. Michel Jr. and Earl Michel.



Judy is also survived by 13 loving grandchildren, and 17 loving great-grandchildren. She was also proud to raise her grand-daughter, Crystal Melancon Conner.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Joseph Melancon Sr.; parents, Harry J. and Jeanette Hotard Michel; and godmother, Edna Sue Ball.



Judith was involved in many ministries at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral throughout her life and was acknowledged for her dedication and work as a recipient of the Bishop's Medal for her support and contributions to her Church, Faith, and Community.



The family request in lieu of flowers, that donation is made to the bereavement team at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





