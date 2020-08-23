1/1
Judith Pellegrin
1944 - 2020
Judith Bourg Pellegrin, age 76, passed away Thursday Aug. 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation for Judith Pellegrin Monday, Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at Chauvin Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Holy Family Cemetery in Dulac.

Judith is survived by her children, Kevin Pellegrin and wife Sherry, Karen Duthu and husband Ray, Albert Pellegrin Jr. and wife Jody, Joey Pellegrin and Jason Pellegrin and wife Angie; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jerry Lane Patterson and Jackie Adams; and brother, Adam Fanguy Jr.

Judith was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Pellegrin Sr., parents, Abbie Bourg and Gertrude Fanguy; daughter, Susan Pellegrin; brother, Joseph Fanguy; and her beloved dog Bandit.

Judith was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and all-around mother to all. She enjoyed spending time with her friends playing bingo. Judith loved family gatherings and going to the casino. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to thank Kindered Care and Dori at St. Joseph Hospice for all their love and care. They would also like to thank all family and friends who helped with her care.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
AUG
24
Burial
Holy Family Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
August 21, 2020
Ray Duthu
Son
August 21, 2020
On behalf of the members of
Our Lady of Good Voyage
Knights of Columbus 7722 and Ladies Auxiliary.
We would like to thank you for
your service to our Church and community.
Know we will miss you at our Bingo games and gathering.
We will see you again one day in heaven.
God bless you and your family .
F/S Robin A Bourg
Robin
August 21, 2020
Hi , Mother-in-law is your best son-in-law as we used to joke all the time . Don't know what to say but, after knowing you for 30 years. You've always put others before yourself. To see you have to go through what I seen in the last 3 months you are a strong woman and in that time you still manage to make us laugh. Yep as usual I'm working and thinking about you with tears in my eyes. You know I would think about you what you was going through but I knew you were in the greatest care that you could have. Especially the ones that put their life on hold to take care of you to see that you were comfortable and always got what you needed no matter what it was. As I in this little note to you mom, babe, mother-in-law yes all them that's what you or to me. I know right now you're holding your little girl talkin to Albert and fussing Bandit with a smile on your face. Spread your wings and fly high you will always be an angel to me. Well let me get back to work and try and get something done today I don't think it'll be too much love always your favorite son-in-law
Ray Duthu
Son
