Hi , Mother-in-law is your best son-in-law as we used to joke all the time . Don't know what to say but, after knowing you for 30 years. You've always put others before yourself. To see you have to go through what I seen in the last 3 months you are a strong woman and in that time you still manage to make us laugh. Yep as usual I'm working and thinking about you with tears in my eyes. You know I would think about you what you was going through but I knew you were in the greatest care that you could have. Especially the ones that put their life on hold to take care of you to see that you were comfortable and always got what you needed no matter what it was. As I in this little note to you mom, babe, mother-in-law yes all them that's what you or to me. I know right now you're holding your little girl talkin to Albert and fussing Bandit with a smile on your face. Spread your wings and fly high you will always be an angel to me. Well let me get back to work and try and get something done today I don't think it'll be too much love always your favorite son-in-law

Ray Duthu

Son