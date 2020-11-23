Judith V. Comeaux
Thibodaux - Judith V. Comeaux, a loving mother and grandmother, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the age of 78. Born on Halloween in 1942, she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Thibodaux Funeral Home from 9:00 am until her Celebration of Life at 11:00 am. Internment will follow on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.
She is survived by her sons, Clark, Craig, and Chris Comeaux; grandchildren, Ryan, Zachary, Matthew, Lanie, Angelique, Kylie, and Emily; two great-grandchildren; and numerous family members and friends that she dearly loved.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Josie Vicknair.
The family would like to thank the staff at Audubon Health & Rehab and Thibodaux Regional Medical Center for their care and compassion for Miss Judith. She will be dearly missed by all her friends at the TOPS group and her loving family.

Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.