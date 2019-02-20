|
Judy A. Chiasson, 70, a resident of Chackbay, passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
A visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until funeral time at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Chiasson; children, Lance Chiasson (Ana Laura), Chad Chiasson (Michelle) and Leslie Thibodaux (Mark); grandchildren, Devon, Draven, Kaden, Jaden, Carley, Landon, Lane, Heather and Maddy; sister, Cheryl Chiasson (Wesley); brother-in-law, Hilton Chiasson (Daisy); and sister-in-law, Patty Duet (Chubby).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Vivian Chiasson.
Judy was a loving wife, mother and Maw-Maw who had a heart of gold, always putting everyone before herself. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends, baking and cooking. Her family was everything to her.
Landry's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019