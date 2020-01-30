|
|
Judy Ann Bolden Scott, 76, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gray, passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Greater St. Matthew Baptist Church, 183 Smith Lane, with funeral to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Luke Baptist Church Cemetery in Bayou Black.
She is survived by her spouse, Melvin Scott Sr.; son, Melvin (Lacy) Scott Jr.; brothers, Willie (Gale) Bolden Sr., Charles (Ivory) Bolden and Bobby (Ione) Bolden; sisters, Jeanette Brown, Rose (Arthur) Bishop, Louise (John) Pollard and Catherine (Sterling) Gibson; and one grandchild, Brooklyn.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Julia Bolden; brothers, Clarence Bolden, Jr. and Freddie Bolden; and sisters, Elnora Holmes and Ada Mae Butler.
Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020