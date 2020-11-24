1/1
Judy Ann Perio Singer
Thibodaux - Judy Ann Perio Singer departed this life on Thursday November 19, 2020 at her residence in Thibodaux, LA. She was 65 and a native of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Thibodaux, LA from 6:00pm to 7:30pm. Visitation on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Luke Catholic Church from 9:00am to Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Entombment in St. John Catholic Church Mausoleum. Survived by her husband, Romel Singer; 4 daughters, Kasie Lewis, Kimberly Perio, Cherrelle Perio and Latasha Cooks; 1 brother, Sidney Perio; 2 sister, Shirley Perio and Elizabeth Johnson; Mother-in-law, Celina Singer; 2 sisters-in-law, Sandra Sharp and Linda Singer; a nephew she raised, Eddie Williams; 5 grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Alma and Joseph Perio; 5 sisters, Lucretia Perio, Georgiana Perio, Mable Franklin, Debra Williams and Mary Ann Smith; 5 brothers, Elijah, Nolan, Joseph Charles, Edward and Perry Perio. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Published in Houma Today from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
NOV
28
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church
NOV
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
