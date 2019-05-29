|
|
Judy Babin Kraemer, 72, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Falgout Funeral Home in Raceland and from 8 to 11 a.m. on Friday, May 31 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Raceland. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday at St. Mary Catholic Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Ken Kraemer (Angelle); daughter, Holly Pellegrin (Ray); grandchildren, Kody, Kasey, Kylie Kraemer and Britta Pellegrin; and brother, Richard Babin.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Kraemer; parents, Tilden and Ruth Babin; and brother, Danny Babin.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 29 to May 30, 2019