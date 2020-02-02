|
Judy V. Harris, 76, a native of Labadieville and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux. Religious service will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by burial in St. Bridget Cemetery in Schriever.
She is survived by her husband, Paul Harris Jr.; son, Bobby Harris and wife Linda Alejandra; daughter, Stacy Harris; brother, Leroy Vicknair; sisters, Vivian Galle and Dolores Rodrigue; and grandchildren, Jace Harris, Ryan Harris, Caleb Harris, Sophia Harris, Taylor Mabile and Karley Mabile.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George Vicknair and Lucille Landry Vicknair; and twin brother, Rudy Vicknair.
She enjoyed spending time at the casino, playing Bingo, cooking and fishing, especially with her fishing crew fondly known as ""The Golden Girls."" She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Thibodaux Funeral Home of Thibodaux is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020