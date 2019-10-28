|
Judy Hebert Adams, 71, a resident of Raceland, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Oct. 27, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at First Baptist Church in Lockport. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., with burial to follow in St. Hilary Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Glenn Hebert and Chad Hebert (Kimberly); daughter, Monica Broussard; former husband and father of her children, Buck Hebert; brothers, Edward Adams (Chris) and Eddie Adams (Florence); and grandchildren, Zachary, Marie-Elise Hebert, Olivia Broussard, Bryanna and Camton Hebert.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Angel Marie; granddaughter, Camille Hebert; and her grandson, Braxton Hebert and her daughter-in-law, Barrie Ann Hebert; mother, Nezy Cancienne; stepfather, Ivy Cancienne; and her father, Eddie Adams.
She was an employee of Dr. C. V. Guillermo for 34 years.
Judy enjoyed reading God's word. She loved being with her family. Her brothers were very special to her and she had no sisters-in-law, they were sisters to her. She loved her children dearly and her grandchildren were her heart. Above all, Jesus was her Lord and Savior.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge arrangements.
